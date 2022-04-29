POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello dispatch received a 911 call from the Rodeway Inn, 835 South 5th Avenue, in reference to a physical disturbance involving a suspect with a knife who was threatening people Friday around 1:23 a.m.

As Pocatello Police Department officers were responding, the caller reported a male victim was seriously injured.

When police arrived on the scene they found a male victim in the lobby who had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, chest and facial area.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Robert Warren States of Pocatello. A short time later, officers located States on the Rodeway Inn property and took States into custody.

An ambulance transported the victim to the Portneuf Medical Center for emergency treatment and surgery for his injuries.

Subsequent to the investigation, it was discovered States had also threatened a female who was attempting to deescalate the situation.

States is being held at the Bannock County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Police say there is no continued threat to the safety of the citizens or guests of Pocatello.

This incident is being investigated by the Pocatello Police Street Crimes Unit.

