Police arrest suspect in naked break-ins of 2 Missouri homes

Police in central Missouri say they have arrested a suspect after reports that a naked man broke into two homes.

Interim Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the man got into homes about a half-mile apart early Saturday. He said police believe he tried to enter other homes.

In both cases residents woke up and found the man, who fled.

In one case the man was under the bed and in the other he was next to the bed. No one was injured.

Columbia police said in a news release Monday that 35-year-old Victor Hugo Mendoza had been arrested and being held in the Boone County jail awaiting bond.

Both homes the man entered were unlocked. There were no signs of property damage or theft.