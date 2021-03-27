RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Police Department with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Friday.

The vehicle Austin Blakely was driving was called in as a traffic complaint, and the plate on the vehicle came back as stolen.

Officers located the vehicle with Blakely as the driver on 300 N adjacent to Rigby High School.

An officer conducted a felony traffic stop and took Blakely into custody without incident.

Blakely has a warrant through Idaho Falls.

Officers recovered suspected methamphetamine, 24 oxycodone pills, numerous syringes loaded with an unknown substance that will later be tested. A scale and baggies for distribution and a small amount of marijuana and multiple cell phones were also recovered.

Blakely has been charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

