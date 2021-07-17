KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who fled from officers Friday night.

The suspect, believed to be male, fled from Idaho Falls Police and Deputies on a red and white dirt bike in the areas around 17th St and Boulevard, to 1st St near Ammon and Lincoln Rd.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, wearing a backpack, and the motorcycle is possibly stolen.

Anyone with information about this suspect or any other crime is asked to contact Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 208-522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org or download the P3tips app to your mobile device.

