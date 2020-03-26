Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate two individuals who are persons of interest in a violent felony investigation involving the abduction, robbery and aggravated battery of an adult female.

On Wednesday, IFPD was notified of a possible kidnapping of an adult female.

The victim was reportedly taken from an Idaho Falls residence against her will and transported to another location. The victim was physically assaulted and sustained multiple serious injuries and was also robbed before being released in a remote area where they were eventually located.

At this time, IFPD investigators believe the suspects knew the victim, and this was not a random attack.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for your assistance to locate 37-year-old Tabatha McKnight and 29-year-old Maddeline Ovard who are persons of interest in this investigation.

Anyone who has any information about this case or the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911 or 208-529-1200.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.

Anyone who reports information through Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.