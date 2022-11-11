FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: Police say Bob has been located safely.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police is issuing an endangered missing person alert on behalf the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Bob Dietz has been missing since Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Police say he is concidered endandgered due to medical conditions and is easily confused. He recently moved to Idaho from Utah and may head toward Utah.

He was last seen in the St. Anthony area wearing red jacket and blue jeans. He also has a shaved head.

Police say he is possibly traveling in a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 4-door, has damage on the passenger side with Idaho plate number 2F2297U.

The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.