Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One Idaho Falls Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect in custody after a police chase Friday.

It started with reports of a robbery at the Walgreens on 17th and South Holmes. The suspect made threats to employees before taking off.

Police were able to locate the man in his car, which started a short chase through the city.

Officers lost him and had to begin a search of the area between Ash and 13th, and authorities found his car crashed in an alleyway.

He had crashed into a pole off Pine Street between South Water and South Eastern Avenue.

Police found the guy in a nearby apartment, and that’s when an officer and the suspect got into a brief struggle.

“A taser was used to take that person into custody and a brief altercation ensued between the suspects and our officers,” said Jessica Clements of the Idaho Falls Police Departmentt. “We have one injured officer who’s expected to be alright and has been taken to the hospital.”