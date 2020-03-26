Crime Tracker

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fight at the Sage Hill truck stop Thursday around 10:37 a.m.

When officers from Bingham County and Fort Hall arrived, the driver took off in a stolen pickup pulling a trailer.

Sheriff Craig T. Rowland said the driver who is not cooperating with law enforcement at this time is believed to be Kenneth Jensen.

Fort Hall units and Bingham County units pursued the vehicle south on Highway 91. Jensen then turned east on Ferry Butte Road onto the gravel road and drove over the overpass on Interstate 15 and a short time later the road ended.

Jensen attempted to back up and drove into a Fort Hall police car.

Jensen brandished a weapon and a Bingham County deputy fired at him striking him.

Jensen was transported to Portneuf Medical Center and was checked on but Jensen refused medical treatment and was transported to the Bingham County Jail.

Charges are pending at this time.

Rowland said Chelsey Christensen from Idaho Falls and a small child were also in the vehicle with Jensen. Charges are pending on Christensen.

Rowland said they sent Jensen’s fingerprints to BCI for analysis.

The Idaho State Police from Pocatello is the lead agency in this investigation.