KIFI/KIDK Chubbuck Police Station

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One local public official was the subject of a recent car burglary.

Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson’s unmarked police car was stolen from his home on Oct. 29. Pocatello police retrieved the car later that morning on Thursday.

Both the Chubbuck and Pocatello Police Departments are currently investigating the theft and other car burglaries that have happened in the neighborhood.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

You should contact Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172 with any new information regarding the investigation.

The post Police Chief Guiberson’s unmarked car stolen from home appeared first on Local News 8.