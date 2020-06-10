ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- After “proper family notification” Rexburg Police confirmed Wednesday morning two sets of unidentified human remains were recovered at Daybell’s Fremont County property Tuesday.

Chad Guy Daybell was formally charged Wednesday with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

According to court documents filed by Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, authorities believe Daybell willfully concealed or helped someone else conceal human remains, knowing that they were about to be used as evidence in a felony proceeding or investigation.

The charging document states Daybell attempted to conceal the remains sometime between September 8 and September 9 of 2019. The first count alleges that the crime occurred sometime between September 22 and June 9, 2020.

Under Idaho law (18-2603) each charge is subject to a maximum fine of $10,000 and a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

In court proceedings Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was set for July 1 before Judge Farrin Eddins.

Wood requested a $1 million bail, while Daybell’s attorney John Prior asked for a total of $100,000 bond.

The court ordered Daybell held on $1 million bond. If Daybell posts that bond, the Judge ordered that the defendant reside in the immediate area and provide the court with his address, and report to Fremont County weekly.

Lori Vallow-Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general’s office announced this year it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell.

The complicated case began last summer when Lori Daybell’s ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix. At the time, Cox said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles and Lori Vallow had been estranged, and in divorce documents Charles Vallow claimed Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Shortly after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho. Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

Police began investigating the children’s whereabouts after relatives raised concerns. Investigators have said both Chad and Lori Daybell claimed the children were staying with friends.

Tammy Daybell died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they had Tammy Daybell’s body exhumed in December. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Law enforcement officers first searched Chad Daybell’s home on Jan. 3, removing more than 40 items including several pieces of computer equipment.

