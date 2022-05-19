BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The investigation into the homicide of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton on May 13 is still active, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to seek help from the public.

Specifically, police are looking for anyone who may have been in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe (approx. Mile Post 356) between the hours of 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12 and 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 13.

Anyone in the area during those times or anyone with tips and information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or submit a tip thru the P3tips app on your mobile device. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of individual(s) involved with this crime.

Tips and information can also be submitted by calling the Idaho Fusion Center Tip Line at 1-833-445-2092 or Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Detectives have been investigating multiple tips and leads received since Pelton was discovered on May 13; however, no further information is available at this time.

