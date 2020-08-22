Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police deemed a phoned-in bomb threat to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center noncredible Saturday.

EIRMC reports an unidentified person called in a vague bomb threat to the main phone number early afternoon.

The switchboard operator followed hospital protocol and immediately notified the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IFPD assumed command of the investigation, including bringing two technicians from the Idaho Falls Police Regional Bomb Squad to the facility.

After investigating and conducting a thorough search of the facilities, IFPD has deemed the threat noncredible, and there is no risk to patients, visitors and staff.