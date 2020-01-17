News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – More details are coming forward on the Jan. 9 robbery at a US bank in Pocatello. Several eyewitness accounts described the robbery as quick and quiet.

Recently released documents are now painting a clearer picture of the day the robbery took place and what lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Police records say a woman, now identified as 37-year-old Patrina Morris, walked into the bank and waited in line before she slid a notecard to the bank teller, reading, “this is a robbery.”

That’s when the bank teller handed over the money.

A customer standing in line describes the bizarre robbery as quiet and unassuming. She had no idea a robbery was happening right in front of her. It was until Morris left the bank in a “very fast pace” that she knew something was wrong.

Soon after, every law enforcement agency in the region was on high alert.

Johnathan Cody Brewer, who goes by “trouble,” lead police on a high-speed chase later that night. He was arrested in connection to the robbery.

Employees from the McDonalds in Chubbuck tipped off police the next day. They identified the same blue car parked outside the bank the day before. The driver, 25-year-old, Aaron Noble Hernandez was arrested after attempting to hide a gun in the McDonald’s bathroom.

Morris was finally arrested in Idaho Falls on Saturday. All three are being charged with robbery. Brewer and Hernandez are also being charged with illegally carrying a firearm.

Local News 8 reached out to the US Bank this morning; however, they refused to comment. Employees were adamant about not discussing the incident.