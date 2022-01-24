POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Street Crimes Unit, along with Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control, executed a search warrant at the El Compa Hookah Bar located at 440 E. Center Street, Pocatello Sunday around 3:00 a.m.

The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation since November 2021.

S.C.U. and I.S.P. were assisted by Pocatello Police Patrol Division, Pocatello Police School Resource Officers, Bannock County Prosecutors Office, Bannock County Juvenile Probation, Bannock County Adult Probation, the Idaho Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, Idaho State Police Detectives, Pocatello Fire Department, and the Pocatello Building Inspectors Office.

Adrain Quiroz, the owner of the El Compa Hookah Bar, was arrested for related charges and incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail in lieu of bond.

The charges are as follows:

11 Curfew violations

3 Underage consumptions

1 Possession of E-cigarette by a minor

1 runaway

1 Juv. Detention Orders

1 Possession of a firearm while Intoxicated (adult)

1 Possession of Methamphetamine

1 Felony Warrant (GTA) out of Power County

Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Building Inspector have issued a “Stop Work Order,” on the business, forbidding occupation.

Additional details will be released in the coming week.

The post Police execute search warrant at El Compa Hookah Bar appeared first on Local News 8.