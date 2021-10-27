IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new tool to promote driver safety is hitting the streets of Idaho Falls.

Advance Auto Parts donated 100 gift cards to the Idaho Falls Police Department Wednesday morning.

Officers will be handing out the $25 cards instead of tickets to drivers pulled over for equipment violations, like a broken head or tail light.

Idaho Falls Police officers will only conduct traffic stops for justifiable reasons and where a driver could legally receive a citation for the violation.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department is thrilled and grateful for this partnership with Advance Auto Parts,” Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said. “With the cold weather and long nights of winter on the horizon, vehicle safety is more important than ever. This program will help ensure that a vehicle’s lights and other equipment are working so they are visible to everyone on the road. With the help of these gift cards, our officers will be able to turn a normal traffic stop for minor equipment violations into a positive experience for drivers who may need a little assistance this holiday season. Our hope is that this is a way to build relationships with our motoring public and safer roadways for the residents of Idaho Falls.”

