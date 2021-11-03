BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 54-year-old woman police say stole items from the body of a security guard killed during a Boise mall shooting is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Wednesday Mary Alyce Scarbrough of Boise is charged with felony counts of alteration of evidence and malicious injury to property.

She also faces one count of petit theft. Twenty-six-year security guard Jo Acker died in the Oct. 25 shooting.

Police say minutes later they exchanged gunfire with 27-year-old suspect Jacob Bergquist, who died the next day.

The post Police: Idaho woman stole items from victim in mall shooting appeared first on Local News 8.