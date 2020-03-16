Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 4:30 p.m. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in the following matter.

Police say Bobette Wilhelm of Pocatello, approximately 40 years old, was riding her bicycle on Buckskin Road west of Parks Road between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Wilhelm’s family notified the Sheriff’s Office Monday to advise she has been missing since this date.

Her body was discovered at this approximate location, and she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives have requested any assistance in locating a possible 1997-2003 Ford Pickup or SUV, green in color, with right front passenger damage that may have been in the area at this date and time.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact Detective Phil Nickel. His office number is 208-236-7135, or you can contact Bannock County Dispatch at 208-236-7111.

ORIGINAL: The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person Monday.

A body was found in a ravine between Parks and Buckskin Roads. Sheriff’s deputies and the Bannock County Search and Rescue were called to the scene at around Noon.

The county coroner arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.