POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 3:45 p.m. Pocatello Police respond to two separate reports of shots fired over the weekend.

The first shooting happened just before midnight on March 26, according to police. The incident occurred on the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue. Police say the suspect fired shots in the air, but no one was hurt or threatened by the suspect. Police do have a suspect in this incident and charges are pending.

A short time later, shots were fired in a separate incident just after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. The second shots fired happened on the 300 block of Hyde Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding these two separate cases is asked to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6290

ORIGINAL: A series of reported shootings in Pocatello kept police busy late Saturday night.

The first one was in the area of the Clydesdale Bar on North Fifth Avenue just before midnight.

Investigators say they have a suspect in that shooting, but he is still on the loose.

That same person is also suspected of firing shots a few minutes after the bar shooting near Greenacres Elementary School on Hyde Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired during the shootings, but no one was wounded.

