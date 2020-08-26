Breaking News

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Police are searching for an individual who fled from a high-speed pursuit that ended with a rollover Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Yellowstone Police Department who said there was a pursuit heading into Fremont County from West Yellowstone.

Fremont County deputies joined the pursuit, and speeds exceeded 90 miles an hour.

Spike strips were staged just north of Ashton, but the speeding vehicle left Highway 20 just before the spike strips, traveled a short distance and then rolled over onto its side into a small stream.

The sheriff’s office reports the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Officers responded from Ashton Police Department, Rexburg Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department with dogs and drones.

Idaho State Police also responded to the scene and is doing the investigation on the rollover.

Three occupants were found and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Police said one occupant has not been found.

The investigation is continuing.