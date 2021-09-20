BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating after a central Idaho hospital was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas.

St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center spokeswoman Laura Crawford said three outdoor signs at the hospital were vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

She said the vandalism was very troubling.

McCall Police Chief Justin Williams said vandalism like this is rare for the region, but there is no indication the graffiti was part of a hate crime targeting any specific person or that it is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals across the state were granted permission last week to ration health care as needed amid a surge of COVID-19 patients.

