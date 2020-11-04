Pocatello

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Police have blocked off access to the Family Dollar in Chubbuck after an employee reported a call received about a suspicious package at 3:00 p.m.

We spoke with the store employee who called the incident in, and she said she got a call from a man around 3 p.m. who told her he left a bomb in the store. She immediately evacuated the customers and called the police.

Pocatello and Chubbuck Police’s bomb-sniffing dog is checking things out. The pup has sniffed the entire store, and everything’s clear.

Chubbuck Police are investigating the caller who made the threat.