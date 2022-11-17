UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon.

According to police, 19-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup towing a small, enclosed trailer eastbound. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the median, with the pickup coming to rest in the left lane of travel on the westbound side.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The post Police investigate crash near Ucon appeared first on Local News 8.