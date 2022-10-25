CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck.

According to police, a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.

The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old female from Chubbuck. She was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The Lexus SUV was driven by a 22-year-old female from El Paso, Texas; she was wearing her seatbelt. The Lexus was also occupied with a 27-year-old male passenger from Fort Collins, Colorado and a juvenile. The male passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The juvenile was wearing their seatbelt.

Both directions of travel were blocked for two and a half hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

