IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots in the area of 400 W 20th Street that occurred early Thursday morning.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., Idaho Falls Police dispatch received a report that multiple shots had just been fired into the caller’s home from outside the residence.

Officers responded and found damage to the residence consistent with gun fire.

The residence was occupied at the time, but police said fortunately no one was struck by the gunfire.

An adult inside the residence did sustain minor injuries from broken glass.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for home security footage from residents in the area or other information anyone may have regarding the incident.

Anyone with footage is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 reference incident 2022-13413. Information may be reported by calling that number or by reporting the information through Crime Stoppers to www.ifcrime.org. Information may be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously, and tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

