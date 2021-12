BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal car accident that happened between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The accident involved only one car with one driver.

Police say a man was killed in the accident that happened in Bonneville County on East River Road.

Investigation into the crash is continuing.

