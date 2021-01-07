IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are looking for individuals who witnessed a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 118, in Idaho Falls at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.
ISP reports a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Interstate 15. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median. Occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A juvenile succumbed to their injuries, and next of kin has been notified.
All occupants were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The northbound left lane was blocked for approximately five hours and twenty-five minutes. The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone witnessed the crash, please call Idaho State Police Master Corporal Peeples at 208-528-3400, and reference case I21000026.
