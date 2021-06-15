IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police want to question a man who they say left a loaded handgun in the Idaho Falls Fred Meyer.

Security footage showed an unknown man walk inside shortly after noon on Saturday and hide the weapon in an aisle.

The man stayed inside the store for about an hour, then left.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Officers say a round was in the chamber when it was found.

They are trying to identify the man to learn why he left the weapon behind.

The post Police investigate handgun hidden in Fred Meyer appeared first on Local News 8.