REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg Police are investigating an incident of a man illegally entering female student apartments at Brigham Young University-Idaho early Sunday morning.

Police are working to identify the man responsible.

“The university is committed to maintaining a safe campus community,” the university said in an official notice. “Students are encouraged to ensure apartment doors and windows are locked at night and when not at home. In addition, never provide others unauthorized access to apartments or buildings.”

Anyone with information about this incident or other suspicious activity should contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008 or BYU-Idaho Public Safety at 208-496-3000.

The post Police investigate incident at BYU-Idaho apartments appeared first on Local News 8.