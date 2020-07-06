Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several reports of theft and home burglaries in The Cottages subdivision off 21st S. in Ammon on Friday.

Deputies found that overnight, a suspect took a bicycle from one residence and left it at another where a motorcycle was taken from inside a garage.

At another residence, items were moved out of the garage to nearby bushes and shrubs; however, the owner was able to recover them before the suspect could apparently return to retrieve them.

Deputies spoke with homeowners and are in the process of gathering information from nearby residential surveillance cameras.

So far, deputies located the victim and residence where the bicycle was taken from and retrieved a video from the doorbell cam showing the suspect, who appeared to be wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and medical type mask.

The motorcycle from a separate residence has still not been recovered and is described as a Green, Black, and White 2019 Kawasaki KX450JKF.

Deputies are asking for anyone who may have neighborhood camera video or pictures of the suspect or motorcycle to contact dispatch and ask to speak with a deputy.

Anyone with information about this case or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1938, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3Tips app available for your mobile device.