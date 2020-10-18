Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police report a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday shortly after midnight.
Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of S 25th East for a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle.
Preliminary reports state the driver was proceeding northbound on 25th East (Hitt Road) through an intersection with a green light when the pedestrian was struck as they were attempting to cross the roadway.
An ambulance transported the pedestrian to an area hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Local News / News / Top Stories