FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft, east of Preston, near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County line.

The sheriff’s office says it has not been confirmed at this point, and both counties have search and rescue and law enforcement members on the ground in the area.

There are no other details at this time.

As more information is known, Sheriff David Fryar said they will issue an update.

