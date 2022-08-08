FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A semi and car crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on US 20 in Fremont County.

A 23-year-old man driving a Subaru was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading east.

The Subaru also had 4 other passengers all men in their early twenties from Burley.

The driver and front passenger were wearing their seat belts, but the three people in the back were not.

A ground ambulance transported them to Madison Memorial.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

All lanes were blocked both ways for about two hours.

Idaho State Police are currently investigating the incident.

