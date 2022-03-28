POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A series of reported shootings in Pocatello kept police busy late Saturday night.

The first one was in the area of the Clydesdale Bar on North Fifth Avenue just before midnight.

Investigators say they have a suspect in that shooting, but he is still on the loose.

That same person is also suspected of firing shots a few minutes after the bar shooting near Greenacres Elementary School on Hyde Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired during the shootings, but no one was wounded.

