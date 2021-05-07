BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a residence in the 500 N. block of Lakewood Wednesday night to a reported disturbance and shooting.

Dispatch received the call around 10:30 p.m. advising two men were involved in the disturbance, one of which was injured by gunfire.

As deputies arrived, they discovered a 58-year-old male resident deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Deputies detained a 26-year-old man related to the deceased victim at the scene and determined he was involved in an altercation with the victim.

Through investigation, deputies learned the two men had been arguing at the residence and the victim was intoxicated.

At some point, the victim retrieved a firearm from inside the residence, came outside and fired it toward the other male.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The other male, who was armed with his own firearm, returned fire hitting the victim at least two times and mortally wounding him.

No other injuries were reported.

The male and witnesses are cooperating with deputies.

This case is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Names of those involved in this incident are not being released at this time.

The post Police investigate shooting fatality appeared first on Local News 8.