BANCROFT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday at about 11:14 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Rd, east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 27-year-old male had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is a residence of Utah, and his information will not be released until all notifications have been made.

All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement, and the incident is currently under investigation. No further details will be released at this time.

Sheriff Mabey said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

