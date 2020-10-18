Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred sometime before 8:15 p.m. Friday possibly in the area of 1st Street and Holmes Avenue.

One person sustained injuries in this incident and was taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are also asking anyone in that area or near the area who saw or heard anything suspicious between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. contact IFPD Dispatch at (208)529-1200 reference case number 2020-40130.

Police are specifically asking anyone with home or security cameras within a mile of the 1st Street and Holmes Avenue that recorded footage between 7 and 8:15 p.m. to review their footage for anything suspicious, and if so, share it with law enforcement by contacting dispatch.