FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fort Hall Police Department received a report at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting of an individual off Eagle Road on Fort Hall Reservation.

Fort Hall Police reported the incident involved an adult male and an female who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Fort Hall officers are being assisted by the FBI, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and DEA with the investigation.

According to Fort Hall Police, this is all the information that can be released at this time as the scene is under active investigation.

