IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a string of malicious property damage that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, IFPD received 10 separate complaints of what appears to be intentional damage to vehicle windows, windshields, mirrors or door panels. In several cases, the damage appears to have been caused by a large rock or brick being thrown through the windshield or at another part of the vehicle. In other cases, including one that was captured on video, the suspects climbed on top of the vehicles and kicked the windshields until they broke.

The majority of these incidents occurred in the residential area between Northgate Mile and SW Bonneville Drive, and 1st Street and W 17th Street. Incidents were reported by the vehicle owners throughout the day on the 24 as owners became aware of the damage. The damage is likely to have occurred in the late evening of April 23 and the early morning hours of April 24.

Officers spoke to victims and a number of neighbors around the area trying to locate any witnesses or home security videos that may assist in the investigation. Police provided two videos and recognize the videos don’t clearly provide a great deal of identifying suspect information; however, there may be additional videos or witnesses that IFPD has not obtained or spoken to yet.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents or who lives in the area where the damage occurred and may have witnessed damage occurring is encouraged to call Dispatch to report the information.

Anyone who lives in the area who has home security cameras is encouraged to review footage captured from April 23 at 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on April 24, and to call dispatch if they have footage that may be useful in the investigation. Idaho Falls Police Dispatch can be reached at (208)529-1200.

The post Police investigate string of malicious property damage appeared first on Local News 8.