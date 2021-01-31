IFPD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police secured the area around a suspected drug lab located inside a home in the 3200 block of Londonderry Avenue.

Police were called to the house for a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon when they located the lab inside.

One person has been taken into custody. Police and fire department personnel were processing and securing the residence through the night.

Further information has not yet been released.

