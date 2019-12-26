Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Law enforcement is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of York Road and Yellowstone. The crash has blocked lanes of travel at the intersection.

Eyewitnesses said an SUV was wrapped around a pole. One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Additional people were being treated for other injuries.

