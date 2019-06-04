BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Boise police are investigating the death of a disabled man who died of severe burns after he was put in a bathtub of hot water.
The Idaho Statesman reports 38-year-old Benjamin Reed died on May 27, 11 days after he was hospitalized for the burns. Reed’s longtime friend and housemate Joe Ribich told the newspaper Reed had a neurological disease and was under the care of a home health aide when the burns occurred.
Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said police have been investigating since May 16, but no charges had been filed as of Monday.
