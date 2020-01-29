Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Citizens across southeast Idaho were shocked when they received a letter inviting them to join an extremist anti-fascist group.

But Pocatello police say the letter was meant for something else: to encourage the community to harass a local woman.

Over the weekend, people as far as Idaho Falls received a letter encouraging them to attend meetings for the ANTIFA Rainbow Group in Pocatello, which does not appear to exist.

“Through our investigation, it has been determined that this is a hoax and is intended to harass and intimidate the victims and possibly bring violence to them,” Pocatello police said in a statement on Facebook.

The letter included the name and address of Pocatello woman, Patricia Karabelnikoff, claiming she was the co-founder and organizer of the group.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a “political protest movement comprising autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology,” according to the Oxford dictionary.

“So if you would like to join us and Dislike America like we do! Then show some Enthusiasm and bring a bottle of Bear Mace and a mask and we will take your Resume,” the letter reads.

This is not the first time a mass letter with Karabelnikoff’s address has been distributed. Previously, a letter claiming she ran an animal shelter at her home was sent to local residents, asking people to check if their lost pet was at her home.

Karabelnikoff has not been reached for comment at this time. Check back for further updates.