LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office reports an incident occurred Tuesday in a remote part of Lemhi County which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The sheriff’s office and Idaho State Police are investigating the incident, and the investigation in ongoing.

Officials say parties involved are cooperating with law enforcement.

Sheriff Steve Penner said there is no threat to the public.

