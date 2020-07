Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police are still on the scene sparked by a road rage incident. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. at Woodruff and Bentley Way.

Authorities say the area between John Adams and Lincoln Road is blocked off. Drivers will need to find another route to work.

They are not saying if anyone was hurt or if any suspects are in custody.

We will update the story when we get more information.