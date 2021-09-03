POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police are investigating a long-time funeral home for what they called suspicious circumstances.

Downard Funeral Home across the street from Pocatello High School on Garfield Ave. is blocked off by police tape.

There is a note on the door saying they are currently closed.

Police are guarding both the front and back of the building while waiting for a search warrant.

That warrant is expected to be obtained this morning.

This is a developing story and we will get you more information as soon as it’s available.

