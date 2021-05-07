KIFI Photo: St. Anthony accident 5/6/2021

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – A driver’s condition is unknown after a Thursday evening vehicle vs. train accident near St. Anthony.

The accident happened near the south St. Anthony exit of Highway 20, just before 6 p.m.

An air ambulance was called to the crash, but no further information has been released.

No word yet on what type of vehicle was on the train tracks.

The post Police Investigating Vehicle vs. Train Accident ​ appeared first on Local News 8.