ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – A driver’s condition is unknown after a Thursday evening vehicle vs. train accident near St. Anthony.
The accident happened near the south St. Anthony exit of Highway 20, just before 6 p.m.
An air ambulance was called to the crash, but no further information has been released.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
No word yet on what type of vehicle was on the train tracks.
The post Police Investigating Vehicle vs. Train Accident appeared first on Local News 8.