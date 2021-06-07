TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Police on behalf of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

The sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Anthony (Tony) Garcia, a 15-year-old male who was last seen in the Driggs area at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1.

Garcia was last seen wearing a Black hoodie, khaki pants and white gym shoes.

Police say Garcia may be in the company of Haleigh (Kate) Knudsen a 19-year-old female.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323 or call 911.

