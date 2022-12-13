MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — One month after the University of Idaho murders took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department.

During the past four weeks, rumors and speculation has led members of the public to provide tips based on rumors rather than official information provided about the case.

The public is reminded tips should be provided to the Moscow Homicides Tip Line, which is now routed to a National FBI Tip Line to best gather, prioritize and distribute valuable tips to investigators. Callers need to use the 208-883-7180 number, and not send tips to the Moscow Police Department. The FBI line also takes calls regarding other reports, so please be patient during the call.

FBI Tip Line Guide:

After dialing 208-883-7180, callers will hear some initial recorded messages.

After that, the process of being transferred to an operator begins.

There are two prompts. For the first prompt, press 1 for tips currently highlighted in the news.

For the second prompt press 4 to provide information about the Moscow, Idaho homicides.

Please be sure to make your way to an operator. Your tip may be the piece of information that solves this crime.

Rumors and speculation have also affected the families of the victims, friends, and fellow students. In some cases, this has led to harassing and threatening behavior toward potentially involved parties. Anyone engaging in threats or harassment whether in person, online or otherwise needs to understand that they could be subjecting themselves to criminal charges.

You can watch an interview with Captain Roger Lanier with the Moscow Police Department on the last month and where the investigation is headed. He is in charge of the Operations Division of the King Road Homicide Investigation.

The investigation continues with the same amount of resources.

Moscow Police Department:

6 Detectives

5 Support Staff

Communications Team

Federal Bureau of Investigation:

46 investigators in Moscow & located throughout the United States

2 Behavior Analysis Unit investigators

Idaho State Police:

13 investigators in Moscow

15 uniformed troopers assisting with community patrols

ISP Forensics Services

As previously reported:

2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra: Investigators would like to thank the community and public for recent information provided about the vehicle and the spike in tips. The FBI is prioritizing and vetting those tips for use in the investigation. The public is asked to continue to use the Tip Line to report any information about the vehicle.

Detectives remain interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate. Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about this vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.

If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.

Information can be submitted:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho

The post Police issue update 1 month after University of Idaho murders appeared first on Local News 8.