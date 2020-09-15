News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 15 from a rollover accident near milepost 130. That is just north of the Osgood exit between Idaho Falls and Roberts.

Idaho State Police say the passenger was taken by helicopter to the hospital and police are still looking for the driver who ran away from the crash scene on foot. It’s unknown why he ran away.

Police are now looking for the man in the area with a helicopter.

Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane.

