Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police are attempting to locate a man who has not been seen since April 17.

Police say Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 44, left his residence without his wallet, phone, or vehicle.

He is 5’7″ tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Rodriguez in the last two weeks or knows where he is should contact Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200.